Axe brandishing gang rob miners

The Chronicle

 

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Writer

EIGHT armed robbers allegedly attacked three miners who were sleeping in a cabin in Kwekwe.

The suspects stole US$140, Itel cellphones, a water pump, and gold carbons.

The incident occurred on 23 July 2023 at a mine in Sherwood 2, Kwekwe. Police are therefore appealing for information that may locate the unknown suspects. Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle: ‘’ Police in Kwekwe are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Sherwood 2, Kwekwe on 23/07/23 at around 0200 hours in which 8 suspects who were armed with axes attacked 3 victims who were asleep in their cabin before stealing US$140 cash, 3 Itel cellphones, a water pump, and 6 X 25kg gold carbons. The suspects loaded the loot in a white Nissan Caravan vehicle with an unknown vehicle registration number. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station’’ read the tweet.

