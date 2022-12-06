Axia Corp eyes VFEX listing

The Chronicle

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

RETAIL and specialty distribution group, Axia Corporation Limited, is set to join the growing list of Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) listed firms as it plans to delist from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

Already, its board of directors have approved the delisting process.

In a cautionary statement to shareholders on Tuesday, the firm gave no timelines for VFSE listing.

“The directors of Axia Corporation Limited wish to advise all shareholders and the investing public that the board has approved the delisting of the company from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, immediately followed by its listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (the “transaction”),” reads part of the statement.

