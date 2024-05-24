Ayanda Ntanzi ecstatic ahead of his debut Bulawayo gig

Langalakhe Mabena

South African platinum-selling Gospel sensation Ayanda Ntanzi, who is set to perform in Bulawayo for the first time in his career, has expressed his excitement about the upcoming show.

The event will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre Hall 3 tomorrow. Ntanzi shared that he is over the moon to be finally making it to the city of Kings.

The multi-award-winning musician will be in the city after the successful release of his latest offering “According to Grace – A One Man Show”. He said he is ecstatic and geared up for the much-anticipated show, which will be filled with worship and praise.

“I’m always excited when I’m called to perform in any place for the first time,” Ntanzi said.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people and connecting with them through music and ministry. Even though I’m anxious about how people will receive me, I’m looking forward to having a great time on that stage with the people of Bulawayo.

“I’ve been to Harare, which is a totally different place to Bulawayo and I’m told there are people who speak IsiNdebele – which is similar to my language (IsiZulu). That alone excites me.

“Though language is never really that much of a barrier as far as music is concerned, it’s always definitely an added advantage when the audience can speak or understand the language in songs. Those who will attend will experience a night of inspiration, selflessness and lots of fun.”

Ntanzi who is also part of one of Mzansi’s giant Gospel ensembles Spirit of Praise (SOP), promised to belt out a number of joints from his catalogue, which he believes will make him have a wonderful experience with his local followers.

Unathi Mdlaziba, the organiser of the show, said that the event has been gathering momentum. He noted that having one of the best African Gospel musicians of our time in Bulawayo is a major highlight not only in the Gospel music circles but in the entire music fraternity of the city.

“The upcoming event has greatly excited masses who are anticipating to watch Ntanzi coming to minister in song, with hits such as ‘Imimoya’ and ‘Mhlengi Unomusa’.

“These are some of the songs that have spread his prowess as a gospel musician, even beyond borders. There’s no denying how he has been growing over the years as a gospel artiste and his tour guide, which is now international, makes us feel blessed that he’ll be in our city, considering his tight schedule,” said Mdlaziba.

Some of the local creatives who will share the stage with Ntanzi are Mai Mwamuka, Pastor Barack, Siza Mdlongwa, Vusa Mangena, Lorraine Stot and Vocal Ex.

Mdlaziba said the star-studded line-up will give worshippers value for their money as the event will have the Lord’s presence, courtesy of the artistes who will rotate on the stage.

“Bulawayo has always been a music hub, a musically colourful city and the gospel music fraternity is also a testament of that. The line-up for the day represents diversity musically and also has an appeal to all generations that are young and those of age.

“Great music of the highest order, spirit-filled and inspired by the word of God is what will be experienced. The gig will be a musical fellowship in the presence of the Lord,” said Mdlaziba.

The event starts at 2pm.