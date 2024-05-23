Ayanda Ntanzi frenzy grips Byo…as Mzoe 7, Coach M unveiled as gospel music fest MCs

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

GOSPEL music lovers in Bulawayo are gearing up for the much-anticipated Bulawayo Gospel Music Festival, headlined by South African gospel sensation Ayanda Ntanzi.

The festival will be held on Africa Day at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre Hall 3.

The event aims to spotlight gospel music, which organisers feel has been overlooked by promoters in favour of other music genres. The MCs for the day will be Mzoe 7 and Coach M.

The festival will also feature other gospel performers, including Mai Mwamuka, Pastor Barak, Kirah, Siza Mdlongwa, Lorraine Maplanka, Wenyasha, Vusa Mangena, Conquerors, Family Voices, Vocal Ex, and iWorship.

One of the event organisers, Mduduzi “Mdu” Mdlongwa of 3D Events, said preparations are well underway urging fans of Ayanda Ntanzi to come in numbers to welcome the South African artiste at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport.

“We’re 80 percent done with preparations and we’re moving into the venue to set up on Friday so that we have a good head start on Saturday. We don’t want any delays and aim to deliver the best event possible.

“The artist is landing at 12:15pm, and we are calling on his fans who want to welcome him to come through in numbers at the airport, where they will have a chance to meet and greet him,” said Mdu.

Mzoe 7, who recently awed audiences with his MC skills at the Bulawayo Shutdown gig, said he is ready to bring his A-game once again.

“This is a great event for people to come worship, celebrate, and have a great Africa Day. I’m happy to be MCing at this event because I get to minister in the house of the Lord. It’s going to be a great family event, and people should expect a very energetic and creative Mzoe 7 on the night,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire