Ayew named Ghana captain, Gyan, general captain

24 May, 2019 - 23:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Ayew named Ghana captain, Gyan, general captain Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan

The Chronicle

BLACK STARS coach Kwasi Appiah has named Andre Ayew as the permanent captain of the team, the Ghana Football Association revealed on their official website yesterday.

This follows a meeting with the top brass of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) after which approval and full backing was granted to the plans of the coach.

Ayew replaces Asamoah Gyan as captain of the Black Stars.

Gyan, who has captained the Black Stars for a record seven years has been elevated to the position of “General Captain”.

Subsequently, Kwadwo Asamoah has been named the deputy captain.

The president of the GFA-NC, Dr Kofi Amoah, has called on all stakeholders and citizens to support the transition while the Black Stars prepare their assault and conquest of Africa at Afcon 2019. — SuperSport

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting