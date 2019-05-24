Ayew named Ghana captain, Gyan, general captain

BLACK STARS coach Kwasi Appiah has named Andre Ayew as the permanent captain of the team, the Ghana Football Association revealed on their official website yesterday.

This follows a meeting with the top brass of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) after which approval and full backing was granted to the plans of the coach.

Ayew replaces Asamoah Gyan as captain of the Black Stars.

Gyan, who has captained the Black Stars for a record seven years has been elevated to the position of “General Captain”.

Subsequently, Kwadwo Asamoah has been named the deputy captain.

The president of the GFA-NC, Dr Kofi Amoah, has called on all stakeholders and citizens to support the transition while the Black Stars prepare their assault and conquest of Africa at Afcon 2019. — SuperSport