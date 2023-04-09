Aymos jets in for maiden show

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH AFRICAN Amapiano artiste, Aymos has landed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport for his debut show dubbed “All White Party Featuring Aymos” to be held at The Boundary in Bulawayo.

He touched down to a rapturous reception from personnel from event organisers, Fife Street Events, and popular male model Ben Chest. At The Boundary, he was presented with a portrait of himself from local artist, Picasso Leon.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, the Fatela hitmaker said it was an honour to finally be in the city.

“I have been working with DJ Maphorisa over the years and they constantly toured the city for gigs and they have rave reviews for the city. I’m excited to finally touch base and connect with my fans this side. It’s going to be lit,” he said.

As backing acts, Local wheel-spinners DJ Wellyonz, Mzoe, Henry HP, Kead Wikead, Mufali, Mlungu Omnyama, Brownie and Mtkay Ntwana will complete the line-up. – @MbuleloMpofu