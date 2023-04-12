Aymos, the people’s champion!

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THEY say, “First impressions matter the most” and one individual who has understood and mastered that idea is South African Amapiano artiste Aymos who arrived in Bulawayo on Easter Sunday for his maiden performance at The Boundary.

With fame comes a lot of scrutiny and most of the time, people with celebrity status tend to be hostile toward fans, something that Aymos (born Babili Aymos Shili) throws out of the window.

From updating fans that he is coming to Bulawayo for his performance, the Fatela hit-maker never lost touch with his fans and will certainly leave an indelible mark in their lives.

At the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport was a Fife Street Events entourage, inclusive of popular male model Ben Chest, ready to welcome him for the “All-White Party Featuring Aymos” affair.

Upon arrival at The Boundary, he was presented with a portrait of himself from local artist, Picasso Leon and thereafter, he took time to meet and greet fans, taking selfies in the process.

At Skyz Metro FM, he met the local emerging magician, Mengezi Blake who was left awestruck.

“I’ve been doing card tricks for a lot of celebrities, but what struck me the most about Aymos is his humility. He’s so down to earth and he was intrigued by the new card tricks that we did. He’s a champion in my books. If only all celebrities were like him,” Blake said.

At the show, for a moment, things seemed to go south as there was a slow uptake but the situation ramped up as time went by with local DJs entertaining the sizeable crowd in attendance. These included DJ Wellyonz, Mzoe, Henry HP, Kead Wikead, Mufali, DJ Liz, Mlungu Omnyama, and Brownie.

As always, Mtkay Ntwana, clad in all-white, did not disappoint. When Aymos got on stage, not only was the energy on point, but his connection with fans was good. He belted out hit songs such as Fatela and Seng’zwile.

The Easter Sunday leading to Easter Monday had reached its showbiz pinnacle. [email protected]