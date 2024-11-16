Advocate Mudenda in Baku, Azerbaijan to participate in parliamentary meetings

Peter [email protected]

SPEAKER of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda is in Azerbaijan, where he is meeting with other world parliamentarians at the COP29 Annual UN Climate Change Conference.

The event is jointly organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan.

Adv Mudenda was accompanied by member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Environment and Climate, Sam Matema and Priscah Mupfumira, who is also a member of Parliament and is the chairperson of the Thematic Committee on Climate Change.

In a statement, Parliament said Adv Mudenda’s delegation represents Zimbabwe’s commitment to addressing urgent climate issues from a parliamentary perspective with special accent on the need to craft legal frameworks that respond to Climate Change imperatives.

The COP29 meeting is running under the appropriate theme, “In Solidarity for a Green World.”

Adv Mudenda is expected to speak about interventions that highlight Zimbabwe’s legislative progress in addressing the effects of the debilitating climate change impacts as the world faces spiraling and unprecedented global warming levels.

Additionally, Legislator Matema has been selected to be a panelist on the session entitled “Unpacking the Global Climate finance Architecture : Mobilising Resources and Streamlining Access to Climate Finance,” where the Chairman of the Environmental Portfolio Committee is expected to underscore the responsibility of developing countries in terms of climate change funding, drawing on the needs of developing countries, including Zimbabwe, in containing greenhouse emissions.

“The upcoming meeting will unite parliamentarians and experts from around the world to discuss critical topics such as climate finance, adaptation, technology, health, food sovereignty, and human mobility.”

“Key focus will be on encouraging parliamentarians to advocate for more ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) from their governments, ensuring compliance with the Paris Agreement as the 2025 deadline for NDC submissions approaches,” read the statement.

This is the second time the IPU has held its meeting at the site of the COP29 conference, reinforcing the centrality of parliamentary involvement in the climate change dialogue.

The IPU has consistently emphasized the vital role of parliaments in addressing climate change exigencies through effective legislation, green budgeting, and rigorous oversight of government commitments towards ameliorating climate change impacts.

“Since the Copenhagen COP15 in 2009, the IPU has facilitated collaboration among Members of Parliament at annual UN climate meetings, promoting global coordination, sharing best practices, and providing a Parliamentary perspective on climate-change adaptation and action negotiations. The recent launch of the IPU’s climate campaign, “Parliaments for the Planet,”further underscores IPU’s dedication to fostering meaningful climate action within the Parliamentary legislative processes.”

Relatedly, a Parliamentary delegation comprising the following is also in Baku attending the COP29 Meetings as part ofZimbabwe’s National Delegation: Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Reuben Michael Nyambuya, Deputy President of the Senate; Sengezo Tshabangu, Member of Parliament and Leader of the Opposition; Tafanana Zhou, Member of Parliament; Daniel Mackenzie Ncube, Member of Parliament; Tsitsi Zhou, Member of Parliament; and Susan Matsunga, Member of Parliament.

The Zimbabwe Parliamentary delegation, accompanied by Speaker Mudenda, proceeds the high level COP29 of Heads of State and Government wherein Zimbabwe was ably represented by His Excellency, President Cde. Dr. E.D Mnangagwa, who made sterling presentations during the COP29 high level interfaces.