Azzuri win Jonah Christmas

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NYABANE Azzuri won the annual Jonah Football Tournament held on Christmas Day at Nyabane in Bulilima after beating Mganwini Celtics 2-1.

For winning the tournament, Azzuri took home $1 000, with the losing finalists Mganwini Celtics pocketing $500. Both finalists were given playing kits and medals.

South Africa-based businessman Jonathan Ndlovu, who is in the construction industry and has also been bankrolling primary schools’ tournaments in Bulilima, sponsored the four-team tournament to the tune of $10 000, with the bulk of the money channelled towards prizes and organising the competition.

The four teams which took part in the tournament are Nyabane Azzuri, Plumtree Chiefs, Mganwini Celtics and Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League side Mainline.

Mainline and Plumtree Chiefs got $200 each.

Mainline who went into the competition as defending champions were knocked out in the semi-finals by Mganwini Celtics 4-2 after penalty shootouts, having played to a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

On their way to the final, Azzuri clobbered Plumtree Chiefs 3-0.

Bulawayo-based former footballers who included Herbert Dick, Richard Choruma, ex-Mighty Warriors midfielder Nomsa “Boyz” Moyo, Bantu Rovers’ manager Wonder Mpofu as well as Bruce Tshuma, played in the final curtain raiser against Plumtree Legends and drew 1-1.

Tournament’s benefactor Ndlovu was happy with the successful hosting of the tournament.

“I’m happy that the community got the chance to interact with the former footballers who also gave upcoming stars some tips. It was a good tournament and the teams were very competitive. It is my hope that some of the boys who played at this tournament go on to become great footballers and possibly represent the country.

“God willing, I’ll be back next year to sponsor the tournament,” said Ndlovu.

The South African-based businessman is also a co-director at Main Line FC.

