Bulawayo on alert: Disease surveillance and public health challenges in 2024
Online writer
THE Bulawayo City Council has ramped up disease surveillance and emergency response mechanisms to tackle evolving public health challenges.
This comes as the city grapples with a series of disease outbreaks and escalating concerns over sanitation and law enforcement.
A council report for November 2024 revealed trends in disease conditions recorded across the city. The report highlighted:
• Diarrhoea: A staggering 30 cases, though down from 362 in October.
• Dog Bites: 24 cases, a significant drop from 50 the previous month. Alarmingly, 18% of the implicated dogs were unvaccinated, posing a serious health risk.
• Acute Malnutrition: 63 cases, reflecting a persistent public health concern.
• Influenza: 90 cases, a decline from 116 in October.
• Mumps: One case, following zero reports in October.
• COVID-19: A single case, down from three in October.
The city reported no cases of cholera, measles, or typhoid alerts, though the region remains vulnerable to outbreaks of these diseases. Additionally, a single imported malaria case was recorded, underscoring the city’s susceptibility to transboundary health threats.
To address these concerns, intensified emergency response measures were rolled out, including:
• Early detection and timely containment of outbreaks within 14 days.
• Active case finding and contact tracing to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
• Targeted multi-sectoral interventions in high-risk areas.
The city also remains vigilant against emerging health threats such as the Mpox virus, wild poliovirus outbreaks in neighbouring Malawi and Mozambique, and regional cholera surges.
