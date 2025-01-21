Ba Shupi hails Chivayo for uplifting artistes through car donations

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Popular urban grooves artiste Ba Shupi has praised flamboyant businessman Wicknell “Sir Wicknell” Chivayo for his generous gesture of donating cars to artistes, which he says uplifts their image and morale.

Over the past year, Sir Wicknell has donated luxury cars to various creatives across the arts sector. Beneficiaries include iconic figures such as Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele, Jah Prayzah, Mai Charamba, DJ Fantan, Baba Manyeruke, Simon Chimbetu, and Daisy, the wife of the late Oliver Mtukudzi, among others.

While the gesture has faced criticism from some quarters, with some suggesting the funds could be used for other developmental programmes, Ba Shupi believes the initiative is a step in the right direction.

Speaking during a training and capacity-building workshop organised by Chenhaka Trust last week in Harare, Ba Shupi encouraged Sir Wicknell to continue his philanthropic efforts, highlighting their positive impact on the arts industry.

“The gesture by Wicknell Chivayo of giving artistes cars is very commendable. It has helped uplift the images of artistes who are beneficiaries,” said Ba Shupi.

He further elaborated on the perception challenges artistes face in Zimbabwe.

“In life, as an artiste, if you park a Benz, you are respected, but if you park a Honda Fit, you are disrespected. Boarding a Kombi as an artiste is often labelled as shameful. Chivayo’s initiative of gifting cars is changing the image of artistes for the better, and I urge him to continue.”

Ba Shupi also called on fellow artistes to establish standard rate cards for their work, discouraging the practice of under-pricing for certain individuals, which he said undermines their craft and talent.

