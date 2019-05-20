BAA nomination surprises radio host Cde Phil

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

KHULUMANI FM (KFM) radio host Philip Moyo, better known as Cde Phil, says he is honoured to be recognised for his work after he was nominated for the Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) in the Outstanding Radio DJ category.

He said the nomination came as a surprise especially considering that KFM, which broadcasts from Montrose Studios, has been operating for a year only.

“It feels more than good to be nominated for the BAAs. It came as a shock when I heard my name being called as one of the nominees for the outstanding radio DJ category.

“It’s all God’s grace and love for me to have made it on the nominees list. Nothing feels great like being honoured and recognised from where you come from. It’s good to know that someone out there recognises my talent and contribution to the arts sector in Bulawayo and beyond,” Cde Phil said.

“Whether I win or not, the nomination itself is enough to motivate me to continue putting in the work so that I become the best at what I do.”

Cde Phil, who is nominated alongside Donna N (Skyz Metro FM), Nombulelo ‘Mntase’ Masoka (KFM) and DJ Khekhe started his radio broadcasting journey last year when he joined KFM and has not looked back since. Reflecting on his journey at KFM, he said it has been amazing as the crew is very supportive.

“My radio journey at Khulumani FM has been amazing since the day I got on air on March 2 last year. As a result of radio broadcasting, I’ve met a lot of influential people and interviewed several established people in Zimbabwe and beyond,” he said.

Cde Phil said being on radio has also created more avenues for him and greatly contributed to the growth of his brand.

“I’ve done sports commentary for high profile matches locally but my most memorable one was the Orlando Pirates versus FC Platinum game at Barbourfields Stadium. Radio is a learning process and you never stop learning,” he said.

Off radio, the multi-talented host is an MC, actor, events and wedding planner. He said he will soon be appearing on TV for season two of Isipho Sami drama.

Everyone in their particular field of expertise always wants to be remembered for the amazing things they did in their career and that’s the same for Cde Phil who wants to leave a mark.

“I want to be remembered as a passion-driven guy who went for what he loves – that’s being on radio and making events memorable as an MC. I also want to be remembered as a broadcaster who gave a platform to local musicians by playing their music and making sure they were recognised for their works.

“Also, I want to establish a company to train upcoming young MC’s and impart skills to them on how to be the best behind the microphone. It’s a helpful skill which one can make a living out of.”