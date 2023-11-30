“BAA stage is a safe environment” . . . event organisers acknowledge violence incident, apologise to aggrieved

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

The Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) management team has acknowledged an incident of violence at the awards backstage.

This comes after this publication ran a story on Wednesday where a member of the BAA organising team, Saimon Mambazo Phiri, was reportedly embroiled in a violence storm.

According to a Facebook post from EdPeroz Londi, Mambazo, a choreographer, allegedly assaulted Tinotenda Mungomezi, a sound engineer, for not switching on the stage monitors timely resulting in him falling down.

In a press statement released Thursday morning, the BAA management despised violence and said it has no place within their corridors.

“The Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards Trust would like to thank once again everyone that supported #RoilBAA7. . . With all the positives from the awards and in line with enjoyment and celebrating the arts, it is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge an incident that happened backstage. “The Awards Trust sincerely apologises for the incident and would like to assure our creatives that it will not happen again, the stage is a safe environment,” read part of the statement.

“We have since reached out to the aggrieved camp who we have worked with since the inception of the awards and in other events. We do not condone violence in any form and nature. Apologies to everyone affected,” read the statement.

