BAA to recognise and celebrate new artistes

The evolution of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) is a fascinating journey marked by continuous innovation.

This year’s edition, dedicated to recognising outstanding artisteshailing from the region and beyond, has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative. In a move that breaks new ground, the event’s organisers have opened the doors to aspiring artistes, offering them the chance to audition for participation in the prestigious occasion.

The auditions are scheduled for the upcoming Tuesday, set to take place at the iconic Bulawayo Theatre from 10am onwards. The unprecedented opportunity extends to artistes across various creative domains, encompassing music, dance, and poetry.

BAA spokesperson Nkululeko Nkala shed light on this extraordinary endeavor, emphasizing its inclusivity and dedication to nurturing talent in the realms of music, dance, and poetry.

“This is in partnership with Culture Fund under the banner BAA elevation. It’s meant to afford new faces a platform. It’s a first from our end.

“A panel will look over it including organisers. Some will get confirmed entry on the day. Our expectations is obviously variety in terms of art and acts,” said Nkue.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, the organisers have announced that they are now accepting submissions of works from artistes.

“Roil BAA 2023 has opened up for nominations and submissions. Works produced from August 2022 to 19 October 2023 will be considered for this year’s edition of the awards. We have renamed (for this edition) the Tshibiika/Rhumba award to “Insimbi Zezhwane Tshibilika/Rhumba Award” in honour of our comrades who passed on a few months ago.

“In preparation for the showcase and giving equal opportunities to up and coming artistes, we will be having auditions for the in-house ensemble and likely performers for this year’s awards. The partnership seeks to improve the technical presentation of the awards as a whole and to empower those in the value chain of production,” reads part of the statement.

Below is a list of the 2023 BAA categories;

OUTSTANDING ARTS PHOTOGRAPHER OUTSTANDING DANCE ENSEMBLE OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTRESS OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTOR OUTSTANDING THEATRE PRODUCTION OUTSTANDING COMEDIAN OUTSTANDING POET OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – FICTION OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – NON-FICTION OUTSDANGING NDEBELE LITERARY WORK OUTSTANDING VISUAL ARTIST (2D) OUTSTANDING VISUAL ARTIST (3D) OUTSTANDING ARTS JOURNALIST (All Media) OUTSTANDING ONLINE MEDIA OUTSTANDING RADIO DJ OUTSTANDING CLUB DJ OUTSTANDING FASHION DESIGNER/HOUSE OUTSTANDING MODEL

OUTSTANDING ARTS AMBASSADOR (Worldwide) 22. OUTSTANDING HIP HOP ARTIST /ACT OUTSTANDING KWAITO/HOUSE/GQOM ACT OUTSTANDING ALTERNATIVE MUSIC OUTSTANDING GOSPEL ARTIST/ACT OUTSTANDING IMBUBE/ ACAPELLA GROUP/ACT INSIMBI ZEZHWANE OUTSTANDING TSHIBILIKA/RHUMBA ACT OUTSTANDING MUSIC PRODUCER 29. OUTSTANDING MUSIC VIDEO OUTSTANDING SONG OF THE YEAR OUTSTANDING TV PRODUCTION/PROGRAMME OUTSTANDING SHORT FILM OUTSTANDING SCREENPLAY OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTRESS OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTOR OUTSTANDING BAND (COVERS) NEW COMER OF THE YEAR (All Genres) 38. OUTSTANDING MALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR OUTSTANDING FEMALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR 40. LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD (All Genres)

