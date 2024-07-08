Bab gears for track and field championships

Innocent [email protected]

LOCAL athletes will return to action on Saturday as the Bulawayo Athletics Board (BAB) plays host to their track and field championships at White City Stadium.

This will be BAB’s second event of this nature this season.

Athletes can register for the event at the BAB offices at White City Stadium.

Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika said: “Registration for the event has opened. We opened registration early so as to allow athletes to have ample time and we are confident that we are going to draw good numbers in attendance.

“We encourage all athletes to register and take part in the track and field championships.”

The programme is scheduled to commence at 8:00 am.

Events on offer are 100m, 100mh, 110mh, 200m, 400m, 400mh, 800m, 1 500m, 3 000m, 5 000m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin, shot put, and discus.

Entry fees are pegged at US$2 per event per athlete for cadets, youths and juniors, US$3 per event per athlete for seniors and USD$5 per relay team.

The organisers will provide bib numbers.