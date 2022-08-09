Bab wants more athletes at major tournaments

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOLLOWING Denzel Siamualela’s recent participation at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, the Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) says they are working on ensuring an increased number of athletes take part at such major competitions.

Zimbabwe fielded two athletes at the championships, Panashe Nhenga and Bulawayo based Siamualela.

Though both athletes could not progress past the heats in the 100 metres and 200 metres respectively, a lot of positives were picked up from their experience.

“This was a great experience for the young man. I am certain he has learnt from this experience and that will help him going forward,” said Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika.

“One key aspect that we are working on as Bab is to try and make sure that the number of athletes that we send for these international meets increases.

“As Bulawayo we only had Siamualela representing us but we need to have more athletes going there.

“We are trying to work with young athletes to make sure that we develop them and they get to a stage where they qualify for these competitions,” he added.

Siamualela and Nhenga were part of team Zimbabwe at the Africa Senior Championships held in Mauritius in June.

Siamualela was part of the 4×100 metres relay team that won a bronze medal at the continental meet.

