Baba Harare coming to Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Get your straw hats ready as The Reason Why (Dzemurara) hit-maker, Baba Harare is coming to Bulawayo this Saturday for a show in the city alongside Mzoe 7.

The event taking place at the Palace Hotel gardens will coincide with Mzoe 7’s first official public performance following a brief break after the death of his father.

On the decks, four DJs, DJ Ayaxxx, DJ Bhandit, DJ Mandoza, and DJ Keitho will take care of business while Mr Jaiva will be the host.

Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa said the show is part of a raft of measures they have put in place to promote domestic tourism.

“Music is a very critical component in promoting domestic tourism and this show simply seeks to achieve that. By public demand, we’re hosting music muso Mzoe 7 and Baba Harare with both artistes set to bring their best on the day,” said Gandz.

Mzoe 7 said he is looking forward to the show.

“This weekend, we want to give people entertainment that’s on another level. It’s actually my first show since my dad passed. I’m fit again, especially mentally, so the Palace is the place to be. People should be ready to dance,” said Mzoe 7.

– @mthabisi_mthire