Baba Harare, Enzo Ishall, Bhadilah to headline Pagomba Cafe’s reopening

This weekend’s grand reopening of Pagomba Cafe in Beitbridge promises to be a vibrant showcase of talent, featuring artistes hailing from Beitbridge and Harare.

The event is set to create a dynamic fusion of regional and city flavours as artistes bring their unique styles to the forefront.

Representing the bustling border town in the SADC region will be Bhadilah and Mark Geezo, while the capital city will shine through performances by Baba Harare, Enzo Ishall, and Ndunge Yut.

Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa, the proprietor of the bar, is making significant strides by adding Pagomba Cafe to his portfolio, following his recent acquisition of Konka Pub, located just a stone’s throw away.

The star-studded event will feature renowned DJs including DJ Keitho, DJ Vic Gee, and Mc Kay One.

Gandz expressed his determination to elevate the entertainment scene in the border town, aiming to boost arts tourism in Beitbridge.

“As we open another nightspot in this town known for its 24/7 business atmosphere, we’ll be bringing a diverse range of genres, including house, contemporary, and Zimdancehall. Looking ahead, we aspire to attract partygoers from South Africa to join us for overnight celebrations, offering the best in entertainment,” stated Gandz.

