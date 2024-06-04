Baba Harare impresses in memorable performance at Palace Hotel gardens 

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

The Palace Hotel gardens in Bulawayo became the ultimate destination on Friday night as entertainment aficionados gathered to witness a mesmerising performance by Jiti musician Baba Harare.

As expected, the show was packed to capacity, marking Baba Harare’s third performance at the venue, which is now renowned for frequently hosting shows since its takeover by bar proprietor Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa.

Before Baba Harare graced the stage, Sungura Masters set the mood with their energetic performance, keeping fans entertained. Despite the group leader’s absence, Masotha, the ensemble showcased their rehearsed prowess, captivating the audience.

At the stroke of midnight, Baba Harare took centre stage with his dancers, captivating the crowd with a rendition of one of Bob Marley’s songs.

Throughout the night, Baba Harare held the audience in thrall as he delivered hit after hit, with some songs being repeated by popular demand, including favourites like “Ndini Ndinaye” and “Prove Them Wrong”.

The crowd’s interaction reached new heights when a fan spontaneously took over the lead guitar, stunning fans and even surprising Baba Harare himself, who was left amazed by the impromptu performance.

Undoubtedly, Baba Harare left an indelible mark on Bulawayo, solidifying his status as a beloved figure in the city.

–@mthabisi_mthire