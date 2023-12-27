Baba Harare, Insimbi ZeZhwane to headline unmissable Palace Gardens year-end show

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

The City of Kings and Queens is gearing up for an epic end-of-year celebration as Harare-based musician Baba Harare and the much-loved Insimbi ZeZhwane prepare to perform at Palace Hotel gardens this Saturday.

This highly-anticipated event has become the talk of the city and promises to be the perfect culmination for revellers looking to bid farewell to the year with a bang.

Throughout the year, Insimbi ZeZhwane and Baba Harare have enjoyed significant prominence with hit songs like “GPS” by Insimbi ZeZhwane and “Ndini Ndinaye” by Baba Harare featuring Gemma Griffiths, just scratching the surface of the numerous chart-toppers they’ve delivered in 2023.

This performance marks the third appearance for both at the venue that has rightfully earned the title of the Entertainment Hub of Bulawayo over the past year.

Palace Hotel proprietor, Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa, explained that the selection of these artistes was based on a thorough review of attendance at their shows throughout the year.

“We aim to close off the year on a high note, and bringing in two acts who consistently topped the attendance charts seemed like the perfect way to do it. Insimbi ZeZhwane and Baba Harare’s previous shows at Palace Hotel were all sold out, indicating they are favourites among our clientele. What better way to celebrate the end of the year than with them,” said Gandz.

