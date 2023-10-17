Baba Harare raises bar with Gemma Griffiths collab

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

VERSATILE musician Baba Harare has set higher standards to his musical career with his latest track Ndini Ndinaye that features songstress Gemma Griffiths.

The two artistes show their unique talents on the track which is part of the much anticipated album, Prove Them Wrong by Baba Harare.

The album will be launched in Harare on Friday and in Bulawayo on Saturday.

To say, Ndini Ndinaye audio and visuals are a masterpiece can even be regarded as an understatement. The two just raised the bar high.

Twenty four hours after it’s release on Baba Harare’s YouTube page, the song has garnered over 178 000 views, a sign that people are eager to hear more of the work that Baba Harare seems to have put out his hardworking skills.

From jiti, Amapiano and now Afro-beats, Baba Harare is undoubtedly a force to reckon with in the music circles ans his name has surely found its place in the country’s music scene.

The love song depicts two lovebirds who have gone out of the way to have their inner peace by running unknowingly from their families so as to enjoy quality time together.

The introduction to the video on its own is something that should be appreciated as they bring an international crime scene series theme.

The picturesque scenes put the ice on the cake.

Gemma Griffiths who rose to stardom through featuring on the MuGarden track by Winky D is surely a gem in vocals.

Her confidence seals the deal as being one of the most sought after songstresses in the country, and who knows maybe the Southern African region too.

The line Baba Harare and Musikana weHarare is surely going to be on the tongues of many for a while.

Baba Harare wins the souls of his followers with the verse, “…Ko mkoma Gafa (Winky D) vakanzwinzwa avazondirova…” while Gemma Griffiths lyricism creativity is heard in the line, “…usaite drama saVharazhipi…”.

Fans have poured out their love on various social media platforms for the collaboration and have argued that both artistes should be given their flowers while there are still alive.

