Baba Harare, Takura for Kwekwe shows

Kwekwe will be a hive of activity this weekend with a number of shows lined up at different venues.

High-riding Jit artist Baba Harare will be in Kwekwe today for a show slated at Happy Hour Pub and Grill (formerly Fusion Café). On Saturday, Takura and Voltz JT will be serenading their fans at Solomon’s Lifestyle Café. Dubbed the Ultra Black Party, the show will also see artistes like Meek Heir, Tafo King, Persie Pee and Clyde da Baby share the stage with the hip-hop stars.

It will be Baba Harare’s first performance in the mining town after his last performance at Solomons Lifestyle Café where he left his fans clamoring for more.

The artist promised fireworks.

“We are calling all our fans to turn up in their numbers as we promise them nothing but the best performance. Kwekwe has a special place in our hearts so we always do our best to please our fans,” said the artist.

Meanwhile, Solomon’s Café manager, Partson Dziike said all was ready for the ‘winter wrap’ gig.

“All is set for the show and we call our Midlands patrons to come in their numbers. We have a number of activities including braai that we have to offer for our fans,” he said.

The show will be hosted by Macnick and DJ Alvino whilst other DJs like P-Nut, Palmer, Eddie-B, Action Ngugie and Snizzle will be on the decks.