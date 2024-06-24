Baba Harare’s spiritual journey: “Repentance” gospel album release imminent

Showbiz Writer

Musician Baba Harare, who recently surprised fans with his shift from secular to gospel music, appears to have hit the ground running as he has announced plans to launch his debut gospel album before the end of the month.

The album, titled “Repentance” promises to be a deeply personal journey for the artiste. Reflecting on its creation, Baba Harare shared, “Working on ‘Repentance’ has been one of the most exciting yet challenging processes of my life. It’s autobiographical in parts, reflective in others, but above all, it’s my gift of truth to you. I can’t wait for July to share and minister to you in praise and worship.”

This shift follows closely after the musician decided to cut off his dreadlocks, a symbolic gesture that sparked widespread curiosity and conversation among his followers.

Explaining his decision to switch genres, Baba Harare said, “As part of my metamorphosis, my music will also be changing. I will be transitioning from secular music to gospel music. I hope to take you along with me on this new and exciting journey.”

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support throughout his musical evolution, saying, “To all my fans and followers, thank you for being my support network and partners on this musical journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth.”

Acknowledging the challenges of his transition, Baba Harare appealed for continued support, stating, “This journey has been difficult behind the scenes. Honest conversations and tough decisions were necessary. Each day presents its own challenges, but I ask for your prayers and wisdom for me and my management as we navigate this transition.”