Baba Harare’s star continues to rise

Michael Magoronga, Showbiz Correspondent

Fast-rising artiste Baba Harare who has captivated many with his Hat Yemurara song is ready to launch his second album titled Ramba Wakadzvanya in the capital this Friday.

Following the success of his first album Minamato yaRasta which contained the popular track — The Reason Why (Hat Yemurara) — the artiste, a former Third Generation band member — is expected to take his music to another level with this new offering.

In an interview soon after a well-choreographed show in Kwekwe recently, Baba Harare said the success of The Reason Why was probably due to its simple script and storyline that resonated well with the local audience. This simplicity has also been factored in on the new album.

“The title Ramba Wakadzvanya (keep pressing) self-explains the nature of this album. It’s me saying I’ll keep pressing the right buttons and people should expect even better stuff from this album than The Reason Why.

He said all was set for the album launch.

“Everything is in place for the album launch. The album contains 10 tracks including the title track Ramba Wakadzvanya, Sadza Nebeans and Huku, among others,” he said.

Baba Harare’s close friend, Peter Moyo has been roped in to share the stage with him at the launch with other artistes still being finalised as there will be surprise acts.

The City Vibration Band frontman said just like the Hat Yemurara song, he did not pen most tracks on the upcoming album.

“I do not sit down and say now I’m writing a song. I just think and the lyrics come when I’m in studio,” he said.

Baba Harare said the new album would also be his launch pad as he seeks to penetrate the regional market.

The artiste whose star keeps shining seems to have captured both the young and old after he sort of revived the jiti sound that was popularised by artistes like Biggie Tembo back in the day.

It remains to be seen whether he will not be a one hit wonder like some artistes who make one popular track and fail to impress music lovers with songs produced later.