Baba Keketso to perform in Gwanda

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE Phoenix Shisanyama in Gwanda town is set to rejuvenate its muscle in the entertainment scene when it hosts contemporary musician Andy Muridzo popularly known as Baba Keketso next month.

The gig to be held on April 1 will see Andy Muridzo share the stage with Zhezhingtonz, MC Gibbonz, DJ Virus and Wyqlif.

Event organiser Dee Nosh said: “It’s been a while since Andy graced the mining town of Gwanda thus we saw it fit to give him a platform to reunite with his fans.

“As a man with tracks mostly loved by females, we encourage ladies to come in numbers and experience his high vibes.” – @mthabisi_mthire