Baba Sharo, Andy Muridzo to reunite with Byo fans

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Sungura maestro Alick Macheso and contemporary musician Andy Muridzo are set to reunite with their Bulawayo fans when they come to the city at the end of this month.

The two are billed to perform at the Parkview bar and grill on March 31.

It will be an exciting gig as Macheso last performed in Bulawayo last year at Eyadini during a tour to promote his album, Tinosvika Kure.

Show organiser Dee Nosh said all is in place for the event.

“Last year, Macheso came to Bulawayo once and this will be his first show in the city this year. Muridzo was also in the city last year so it’s exciting to be hosting the two maestros,” said Dee Nosh. – @mthabisi_mthire