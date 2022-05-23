Babongile Skhonjwa accepts Killemol’s challenge

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ON Thursday, Red Café will become a stomping ground as Bulawayo’s Rockstar Babongile Skhonjwa will battle hip-hop duo Killemol on the nascent weekly Hip Hop Power Sessions.

The heavyweights are set to collide on a cypher course to crown the best in the hip-hop industry. The city’s bona fide rockstar thrives on controversy and calling people out, a DNA he shares with Killemol.

The two combustible elements are set to square off at Skhonjwa’s Red Cafe on the Hip Hop Power Sessions held every Thursday.

SaQobo, as Skhonjwa would prefer to be addressed, said he is more than ready to battle Killemol and show everyone that, “Hip-hop is not all about rapping in the Queen’s language.”

“It’s been a long time since anyone stood up to Killemol. I’m ready to battle them on Thursday at the Hip-Hop Power Sessions. This is just me taking them up on the challenge since they said no one is brave enough to challenge them so I’m answering that call.

“Hip-hop is not all about rapping in the Queen’s language, we need more vernacular rappers as well.

“People who know me know that I’m a vernacular rapper so since they rap in vernacular languages as well, let’s see whose boss then. I’m ready, let’s get it on,” he said.

Killemol has played the role of social pariah lately with the release of their diss track Ready for war where they “shook local rappers to go back to rapping, not singing.”

King Rodney and Obby Mwanakomana rap in the IsiNdebele and ChiShona languages respectively and the duo’s new recently-released track, Power has gotten lovers of the hip-hop industry talking and radio DJs giving it rave reviews.

Heavy would be the crown won when the #PowerChallenge comes to a close at the end of the month with the winner set to collaborate with Killemol if they are in Bulawayo or else, get an instrumental if they are not from the City of Kings. – @eMKlass_49