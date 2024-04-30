Baby dies strapped on mother’s back during assault by father

Patrick Chitumba, Online Reporter

A suspected abusive husband allegedly fatally struck his five -month -old baby who was strapped on his wife’s back during a scuffle.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that police are investigating a murder case in which the infant Annita died during a scuffle between her parents Erinando Makena and her mother Faith Mpofu.

He said the incident occurred on April 26 at around 8PM in Chirima Village near Bedford Business Centre in Mberengwa.

“Mpofu and Makena of Musvupi Village under Chief Mataruse in Mberengwa had a long standing dispute over Annita as Makena alleged that Mpofu was impregnated by someone else prior to their marriage,” said Insp Mahoko.

On the fateful day, he said, while her husband was away, Mpofu packed her belongings and went back to her parents. However, Insp Mahoko said Mpofu failed to get transport to Zvishavane before she sought refugee at Mudzimu homestead near Bedford Business Centre in Mberengwa.

“The suspect, upon his return home instituted his own investigations on Mpofu’s whereabouts and made a follow-up to Mudzimu homestead. Mpofu had Annita strapped on her back. The suspect then wantonly assaulted Mpofu with a switch and during the process, he struck Annita,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said as a result of the assault, Annita died.

“The suspect is yet to be arrested.

We are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect,” said Insp Mahoko.