Baby dumped at children’s home
Sheronrose Mugombi – [email protected]
A NEWLY born baby boy was found dumped at a children’s home in Harare.
In a statement on X, Police said they are investigating a case of baby dumping in which a newly born baby boy was found dumped at a children’s home in Engineering, Highfields on 1 October at around 10:30 pm. The baby was wrapped in a blue and white towel and was wearing a purple baby romper.
Police said anyone with information should report at any station.
