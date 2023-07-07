Baby dumped on street

Prince Ngwenya, Online Reporter

A newly born baby was found dumped at an intersection, with police expressing concern over such cases that seem to be on the rise.

The incident happened in Ruwa on Tuesday where the baby was discovered at the intersection of Chakazi Street and Chiremba Road in Damafalls, according to the Police’s Twitter page.

The Police asked for assistance in finding the culprit.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of baby dumping in which a newly born baby boy was found dumped at the intersection of Chakazi Street and Chiremba Road, Damafalls, Ruwa on 04/07/23. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”