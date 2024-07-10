Baby found floating in sewage pond

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A newly born baby was found floating in a sewage pool in Mbizo 18 on Tuesday morning in a suspected case of baby dumping.

The baby, who was naked, was already dead when it was discovered by children who were playing in the busy area.

Police are yet to comment on the development but Ward 11 Councilor Nyika Panyika, confirmed the sickening development.

“I was one of the first people to arrive at the scene and I can confirm this sad development. The baby was discovered by children who were playing in the bushy area and they notified their parents,” he said.

Cllr Panyika said police attended the scene and they had already taken the bay to the mortuary.

The incident comes amid reports that cases of baby dumping are increasing in Kwekwe.

“From April to date, we have already received four cases of baby dumping and child neglect in Kwekwe District. This is a worrisome trend in the district and we are looking ways of curbing this,” said Kwekwe Assistant District Development Coordinator, Mr Reason Machina who also chairs the District Child Protection Committee.