Baby’s body found under bridge

14 Jun, 2023 - 17:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Baby’s body found under bridge

The Chronicle

Online Reporter

A newly born baby’s body was found under a bridge in a case of infanticide according to Police.

Posting on their Twitter page, Police said the baby’s body was found yesterday in the suburb of Waterfalls in Harare.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of infanticide in which a newly born baby was found dead, under the bridge at corner Malvern and Fendell Road, Waterfalls on 13/06/23.Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.”

 

No synonyms found.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting