Baby’s body found under bridge

Online Reporter

A newly born baby’s body was found under a bridge in a case of infanticide according to Police.

Posting on their Twitter page, Police said the baby’s body was found yesterday in the suburb of Waterfalls in Harare.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of infanticide in which a newly born baby was found dead, under the bridge at corner Malvern and Fendell Road, Waterfalls on 13/06/23.Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.”

