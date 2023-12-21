BAC Leisure reopens tonight with DJ Zinhle’s exclusive All-White Party

Mthabisi Tshuma,Showbiz Writer

BAC Leisure is set to make a dazzling comeback with a revamped look, and the celebration kicks off with an exclusive All-White Party that will be headlined by South Africa’s acclaimed DJ Zinhle tonight.

Joining her will be her partner, Morda, renowned for his contributions to Black Motion in the past.

The much-anticipated All-White Party promises to be a night of musical excellence, with a stellar lineup of deck anchors. Among the DJs set to grace the event are DJ Nospa, DJ Cech, DJ Dash, DJ Naida, DJ Lroyzim, DJ Rush, DJ Liz, DJ Eugy, DJ Storms, and DJ King Her.

The DJ performances kick off with DJ Star from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, followed by a dynamic lineup that includes DJ Lroyzim, DJ Naida, DJ Cech, DJ Rush, DJ King Her, Grooveman, DJ Dash, Tick Tock, DJ Nospa, DJ Liz, and DJ Eugy.

DJ Zinhle will take to the stage for an enchanting one-hour set, followed by encore performances by DJ Nospa, DJ Star, and DJ Eugy to close out the night.

Event organiser Mdu, the director of 3D Events, expressed excitement about the upcoming reopening.

“Preparations are going well. We’re done with the venue setup for the official reopening after extensive renovations. We have a fantastic lineup of DJs from Harare and Bulawayo, promising fired-up sets with diverse genres,” said Mdu.

– @mthabisi_mthire