BAC remain top of the log in BMCA First League

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Athletic Club (BAC) remained on top of the standings in the Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) First League after registering a 53 runs victory over Nketa Cricket Club at BAC on Saturday.

In what was the first match of the year in the BMCA First League, BAC scored 215 all out in 46 overs after being sent in to bat first. They then went to bowl out their opponents for 162 in 44.4 overs to register their fourth win of the season.

Two BAC batters managed to score half centuries with the top scorer being Senyo Nyakutse with 54 runs off 60 balls while Gift Mavhaire made 50 runs from 105 deliveries. Mandisi Moyo fell 10 runs short of his half century on 40 runs to guide their side to a defendable total on the return of the league.

Tendai Musasa picked up three wickets for Nketa, conceding 56 runs in nine overs while Raymond Kasimo and Bekithemba Moyo took two each for 17 and 40 runs respectively.

The Nketa top order failed to get going with the opening duo of Cyril Musasa and Kasimo scoring five and nine runs respectively before middle order batter, Saxon Douglas Pettican scored an unbeaten 83-ball 51 runs as they failed to chase down BAC’s total.

For his bowling spell of 3/31 in 10 overs, BAC captain Thamsanqa Nunu was named Player of the Match. Darren Ncube also took three wickets, giving away 12 runs in 3.4 overs while Peter Nyandoro took two for 35 in 10 overs and Jeffrey Mhuriyengwe took one in nine overs.

In the other match, Amakhosi Cricket Club won a thriller against Queens Sports Club by one wicket. Batting first, Queens were bowled out for 106 in 10 overs and Amakhosi managed to cross the line in 30.3 overs with just one wicket to spare as they finished on 107/9.

Amakhosi skipper Mzingaye Mdlongwa was voted Player of the Match for his spell with the ball where he finished with 3/25 in 10 overs. With all the teams having played six matches each, BAC are leading the pack with 29 points from four wins, followed by Amakhosi with 27 points and Queens on 15 points. Nketa, at the bottom of the standings have four points. – @brandon_malvin