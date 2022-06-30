Back-A-Sable…..Rugby squad seeks financial assistance

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Sables Trust and Zimbabwe Rugby Union have called on rugby lovers and well-wishers to financially assist the Sables’ journey to the 2023 Rugby World Cup and beyond.

The Sables face Cote d’Ivoire in a Rugby Africa Cup quarter-final encounter at the Stade Delort in Marseille, France, tomorrow.

Should the Sables win that game, their most likely opponents in the semi-finals on July 6 will be Namibia, who take on Burkina Faso in the last eight.

The winner of the Rugby Africa Cup final on July 10 will book an automatic slot in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, while the runner-up will still have a chance to squeeze into the global showpiece via a play-off.

“We call on all supporters, families, friends, corporates or anyone who loves Zimbabwe to help Back-A-Sable and any amount is welcome. The squad has done exceptionally well and has been assembled since March doing well in (the) Currie Cup 1st Division, winning four, losing five and ending sixth on the table.

“They beat Kenya and a provincial SA side (for) the first time in 26 years. The squad is preparing for the qualifiers in France and the continued expenses have and continue to be exponential.

“This will, among other initiatives, ensure that the high-performance training, skills development, strength and conditioning programmes are fully addressed to enable the Sables to achieve the goal of Rugby World Cup 2023. We are asking corporates, Zimbabweans and as many people who want to get behind the team to Back-A-Sable.

It can be $10 or $10 000, there is no limit,” read the plea from the Sables Trust.

The Trust said the Sables were giving everything for their country and pleaded with well-wishers to dig deep to support the boys.

“The win against Netherlands has catapulted Zimbabwe from 32nd on the world rankings to 27th. Our hearts are with this team, let’s get behind the Zimbabwe Rugby Sables,” the Trust said.

Zimbabwe will head into the crucial Rugby Africa 2022 encounter with Cote d’Ivoire tomorrow full of confidence after climbing up to 27th in the World Rugby men’s rankings.

Captain Hilton Mudariki led the Sables to a 30-7 win over the Netherlands in Amsterdam last Saturday, collecting 2.62 points to take their overall points’ tally to 54.44 to move up the world rankings.

The Dutch drop two places to 28th.

The match against the Netherlands was Zimbabwe’s first in Europe since 2014 and they outscored their hosts by four tries to one.

Takudzwa Chieza and Matthew McNab got onto the scoresheet as the Sables established a 15-0 lead before the Dutch replied through Liam Stone. Debutant full-back Takudzwa Musingwini and Liam Larkin then rounded off the impressive win, which enabled the Sables to overtake the Netherlands in the world rankings. — @innocentskizoe