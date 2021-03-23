Back at school, Skool Kidz leave something for fans

Behind the scenes of the shoot of Dlala video

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

The Skool Kidz who recently released their second single, Dlala that features Mzoe 7 and Skaiva are now preparing to release its visuals in order to keep fans entertained.

The pupils from Plumtree recently enrolled for Form 1 and are now focusing on their studies. But to keep people entertained, they have decided to drop visuals for Dlala in a fortnight.

Working closely with Plumtree-based music promoter, Handsome Sibanda of Toundtainment Events who is managing them, the pupils said they are hoping to attract at least 5 000 views on YouTube within 24 hours of the video’s release.

“The crew has a target of close to 5 000 views in 24 hours for their Dlala video which they worked hard to produce. They want to be a force to reckon with and are pulling all the stops.

“For now, the pupils are back at school and will be meeting on holidays,” Sibanda said.

The group is made up of 13 former Alan Redfern junior school pupils, Alicia Sibanda, Nigel Khumalo, Phakamani Khumalo, Whitney Dumani, Christine Tshuma, Tatiana Mpofu, Thandekile Ndlovu, Andile Tshuma, Takudzwa Mnikwa, Hendry Ndlovu, Tanyani Mudau, Thandeka Nyathi and Dimpho Maseko.