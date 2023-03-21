Back by public demand: The Unveiled billed for ZITF joints

The Unveiled during their last visit to Bulawayo two weeks ago

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

After staging a very successful album launch in Bulawayo two weeks ago, Old Mutual Amazing Voices 2021 runners up, The Unveiled will be returning to the city later this week.

The Harare-based music outfit is billed to perform at the Hustlers Summit on Friday and wrap up their second visit to the city this year with a performance at the Seventh Day Adventist Big Sabbath on Saturday. Both events are billed to take place at the ZITF.

The Unveiled spokesperson Ashley Mapfumo said they are geared to light up Bulawayo again this weekend with their performances. He said their return trip was courtesy of their sterling performance which was witnessed by organisers of the Hustlers Summit.

“This week, we’ll be returning to Bulawayo after organisers of the Hustlers Summit saw us perform at our Firm Faith album launch which we staged in Bulawayo on March 11. We’re going to bring our A-game to both shows so fans should expect high energy and a great performance,” said the group’s spokesperson, Ashley Mapfumo.

The Hustlers Summit, a brainchild of Nkosana George Mazibisa’s Matlive Business Incubation Centre will be held over a three-day period under the theme, “Discover, Define, Deliver”.

It will kick off on Thursday with creative entrepreneur Mantathe Queneth Mlotshwa, social entrepreneur Natasha Moyo, former beauty queen Anitta Nesh, Crown Event’s Samantha Banda and Munch & Sip founder Mandipa Masuku among the panelists. – @mthabisi_mthire