Back on the pole, Zoey to perform in Vic Falls tonight

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

RACY dancer Zoey is back on the pole and will be painting the city of Victoria Falls red tonight as she is set to perform at Comfort Pub and Grill.

Accompanied by the Red Angels, the raunchy performer will share the stage with Bulawayo’s DJ Blackman and resident DJs, DJ Mike, DJ Dave Harry and DJ Static.

Said Comfort Pub and Grill director Nicholas Mukarati: “Zoey’s visit coincides with the further opening up of the borders. This move by the government has enhanced tourism traffic and improved the livelihood of the Victoria Falls community.

“We hope the entertainment starved Victoria Falls community will come in masses to the show. Otherwise, all is set for the event tonight where we’re looking forward to a bumper crowd,” said Mukarati.

After the Vic Falls performance, Zoey will travel to Hwange tomorrow where she is billed to perform at No 1 Colliery Social Club. – @mthabisi_mthire