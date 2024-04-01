Back to back victories for Chiefs

Nkosilathi Sibanda at Luveve Stadium

BULAWAYO Chiefs rounded up their Easter holiday fixtures with yet another crucial victory as they overcame Yadah Stars in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Luveve Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Amakhosi Amahle’s 3-1 victory over the Miracle Boys made it back-to-back victories following their win on Friday away at Hwange.

Chiefs’ three goals came from Never Rauzhi, Leroy Ndlovu and Benjamin Addotey.

Yadah’s solitary goal was scored by Jerry Chipangura.

The two teams played in front of a Luveve Stadium that had a decent crowd probably many coming to watch poster-boy, Khama Billiat.

However, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs man did not have an effect on the outcome of the game.

It took just 11 minutes of football for Bulawayo Chiefs to break the deadlock through the in-form Rauzhi.

The lethal Rauzhi made no mistakes from inside the box with a brilliant shot that Yadah Stars goalkeeper, Marshal Takarinda had no chance of saving.

In the early stages of the game, Chiefs enjoyed most of the possession, with a good passing game.

Just after the half-hour mark in the 33rd minute, Takarinda made a brilliant double save to deny Chiefs the second goal.

He first saved a Nkosiyabo Masilela dipping cross before pulling another equally good save to deny Rauzhi from close range.

Six minutes later, Ndlovu was to double Chiefs’ lead with Rauzhi involved in the process as well.

Rauzhi sent a defence-splitting pass which put Ndlovu through on goal and he made no mistakes from inside the 18-yard area.

At the start of the second half, Yadah came back the hungrier of the two sides and were rewarded early on.

Chipangura pulled one back for Yadah Stars with a header off a corner kick in the 48th minute.

The Miracle Boys continued piling pressure in search of the equaliser which almost came in the 50th minute through Billiat. However, his effort hit the woodwork.

Playing under pressure for the better part of the second half, substitute, Benjamin Addotey was to put the icing on the cake on the stroke of full time to make it three goals and three points for Amakhosi Amahle.

Teams:

Bulawayo Chiefs:

Prosper Matutu (gk), Ciphas Musikavanhu, Leroy Ndlovu, Nkosiyabo Masilela (Benjamin Addotey, 63mins), Xolisani Moyo, Nkosilathi Ncube (Malvin Sithole, 84mins), Panashe Shoko, Never Rauzhi, Malvern Hativagoni, Godfrey Muchenje, Jameson Masaza.

Yadah:

Marshal Takarinda (gk), Khama Billiat, Ariel Makopa, Blessed Ndereki, Marvelous Feranando, Jerry Chipangura, Lennox Mucheto, King Nadolo (Vincent Sango, 70mins), Mandlenkosi Mlilo, Clive Mandivei, Malvern Mukiwa.