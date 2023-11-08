Back to basics with DJ Joe Tha OG, Emity Smooth

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

IN a celebration of the golden era of music, Chiefs Village Lounge in Bulawayo is set to host a “90’s Early 2000 Experience” event on Friday.

The event promises to transport attendees back in time with a line-up of DJs set to play diverse music that includes club classics, ragga, house, kwaito, hip-hop and RnB.

The event will feature performances by Joe Tha OG, Emity Smooth and DJ SKB.

Emity Smooth, one of the people behind the movement “Groove thang, an Old skool experience” said patrons should expect fireworks on the day.

“This Friday, join Chiefs Lounge with Emity Smooth, Joe the OG and Mark Vusani. We’re creating new memories of those old skool moments. It’ll be a combination of seasoned DJs who’ve been in the game and among the three of us, we promise to give revellers a night of their life. “So we say to people, come in numbers to experience the once a month get together of mature feel-good music from the yesteryear, RnB, house, kwaito and club classics,” he said.

– @Tasha Mutsiba.