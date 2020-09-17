Back to school for Carl and Nelsy Ncube

The Chronicle
Showbiz Correspondent
COMEDIAN Carl Joshua Ncube and his wife Nelsy have decided to go back to school to study degrees after discovering that the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) has opened a branch in their base Victoria Falls.
Carl shared the news on his Facebook page at a time that long distance learning seems to be the plausible way to go in these Covid-19 times and ZOU offers those services.
“So Nelsy and I are going to be going back to school after finding out.
Zimbabwe Open University has a centre in Victoria Falls….doing our applications and hoping we get accepted!!! Nelsy is doing Bachelor of Accounting I will be doing a Bachelors in Agricultural Management,” said Carl.
Asked why Agricultural Management rather than tourism, which Carl is passionate about he said: “because Agriculture is a very important part in the procurement in Tourism.