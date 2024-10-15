Backdated pay rise for civil servants- joy as supermarket trolleys full once more

Nqobile Tshili – [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has increased salaries for civil servants effectively backdating them to September while also assuring them that their bonuses will be paid next month in November.

Government held a National Joint Negotiating Council meeting with employees on Monday where it resolved to increase the salaries of workers up to deputy director level.

The uniformed forces on Tuesday started receiving the new salaries.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president Mrs Cecelia Alexander said the lowest civil servant will now receive equivalent to US$364.

“Following a series of meetings by the NJNCl, the two parties later met this day the 14th of October 2024 at Kaguvi building, Harare and agreed to the following: Review of the salary by US$ 40 payable in local currency at the prevailing official exchange rate, across the board for the Grades of Deputy Director and below with effect from 1 September 2024. This will result in the lowest Grade B1 getting a total package of USD364.45 from USD324.45,” said Mrs Alexander.

She said the Government further reviewed bus fare effectively from October 1.

“Government to pay the 2024 Annual Bonus in November and December. The payment modalities will be issued in due course,” she said.

Mrs Alexander said the Government is expected to share the employees’ job evaluation exercise by Monday next week.

-@nqotshili