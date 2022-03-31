Bad Khombo duo out to conquer

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

COLLABORATIONS have come with success and excellence and this is what is envisaged by music duo Bad Khombo.

Bad Khombo is made up of versatile hip-hop musicians Izzy (born Ian Bonani Mhlanga) and One_Man (real name Sipho Gift Tshidingane).

To introduce themselves to audiences, Bad Khombo is preparing to drop an Afro-pop single titled Loco that is fused with kwaito.

One_Man said they have worked hard to establish a diverse sound which they hope will help them penetrate the industry and grow their brand.

“We are coming in with a different and unique sound that will be new to people’s ears, perhaps this is going to be our ticket to the industry. Our single will be out mid-April on our various social media platforms and we promise fans fireworks as we’ve put in extra work in our studio production,” said One_Man.

Narrating their journey, Izzy said: “Bad Khombo is a versatile Hip-Hop Duo which is a collaboration of Izzy and One-Man. We met in 2018 at high school. Izzy and One_Man decided to form a music group called “T.K.M” ( Trap Kalcha Movement) where we released music as a team of three alongside Crippy_M. As time went on, the music group started to grow at school and we featured two other guys, Hummie_Quad and Yardow and became a group of five,” he said.

Izzy said the music group became a big thing as they used to perform during Friday bashes which were held at their school.

“After we finished A’Level, the gang thing started to collapse and on top of that, Covid-19 happened and the gang collapsed totally. Since One_Man and I were the founders of the music group, we decided to go back to the drawing board and came up with a recovery plan.

“We started working on a lot of songs together as solo artistes but we realised the projects were becoming a huge pile so we decided to become a Hip-Hop duo. Now, we’ve begun dropping our singles together,” said Izzy. – @mthabisi_mthire