Badminton outreach programmes a success ….30 coaches complete Level One course

THE Bulawayo Badminton Association (BBA) president Tatenda Mamina has said there is a need to formulate programmes that will reach out to players and coaches in rural areas, to grow and spread many sporting disciplines in previously marginalised centres.

Mamina said this on the sidelines of the Level One coaching course that was held in the city where 30 coaches drawn from the country’s 10 provinces underwent thorough theory and practice sessions of the game.

Badminton is a sport with a huge following worldwide but it is played at relatively few places locally, a challenge Mamina said they would want to address.

“The sport of badminton is popular at most elite schools in the country. However, owing to initiatives done by the Badminton Association of Zimbabwe to market the game everywhere, the sport is now available at rural schools and public schools and the uptake is growing very fast. We would like to push for more events to be held in rural areas. We have noted that more players from outlying areas have developed an interest in the sport. That calls for more awareness campaigns outside towns and big cities. Schools and community clubs have to feel free to approach us so that we identify and expose talent,” said Mamina.

“The coaching programme went very well. We had 30 participants from all over the country. The programme was a great success.”

He said the course was designed to capacitate the trainers with skills to train general players to become elite players and turn professional as well.

“With these courses and more, we aim at promoting badminton at school, grassroots and elite level. For Bulawayo this means a lot because we had over 10 participants from the province. This is a great response by local schools, clubs and individuals. Their participation will leave the province at an advantage in terms of the growth of the sport.”

The coaches that were trained in Bulawayo were under the tutelage of Raffick and William Alfonso. Both are internationally certified coaches and trainers.

Also gracing the event was the Sports and Recreation Commission Bulawayo province coordinator Sam Dzvimbu who advised the newly certified coaches to make sure they spread the knowledge and hone players that will turn professional in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the Badminton Association of Zimbabwe has said it is ready to host the All Africa badminton Under 15 championships from December 9 to 15 at Sunrise Sports Club in Harare.

Badminton Association of Zimbabwe, Raffick Alfonso told Zimpapers Sports Hub this week that it was an honour to host this tournament.

“It affords us an opportunity to give our youngsters exposure on the bigger stage.

“The Badminton Association of Zimbabwe has come a long way and to fine tune our preparedness but, we appeal to corporates and other stakeholders in sport to come on board and partner with us,” said Alfonso.

