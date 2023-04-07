Baf 2023 preparations underway

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Bulawayo City Council has started preparing for the Bulawayo Arts Festival (Baf) 2023 edition and has made an undertaking to pay artistes who will perform.

At its meeting on October 2, 2019, council declared June 1, Bulawayo Day and the June 2 to 5, Bulawayo Arts Festival Week.

This was in response to a request from the artistes who wanted a platform to showcase their talents.

Since 2019, the festival week has been celebrated every year except in 2020 when it had to be suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Council said recently that all is set for this year’s arts festival week celebrations.

“The City of Bulawayo, among other stakeholders from the arts fraternity, has prepared and lined up several festivities annually to commemorate these events. The festival (Baf) showcases the city’s rich arts and cultural heritage and diversity thereby marketing it as a tourist destination,” it said.

The festival is celebrated through activities such as musical shows, exhibitions, book fairs, food fairs and fashion shows.

“Annually, Council budgets for the festivals. This year funding will also be solicited from the corporate world to augment what is provided by Council,” read part of the council minutes.

The Council said its role includes the provision of council-owned venues and arts spaces as well as taking care of the subsequent overheads. For this year’s edition, the Council said it is hoping to spread the festival to most corners of the city.

“In addition to the usual festival venues which were the Small and Large City Halls, Amphitheatre and the City Hall car park, community halls are earmarked to host some of the festival activities this year.

This will help in decentralising the festival thereby taking it to the people”. — @mthabisi_mthire