Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a provisional 34-man squad ahead of next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia

South Africa are set to resume their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign during the October international break with a highly-anticipated double-header against Group G rivals Ethiopia.

Broos’ side currently sit atop the log standings after recording a draw against neighbours Zimbabwe in Harare in their opening match, before taking all three points at home following a 1-0 win over Ghana.

Ahead of next month’s encounters, the Belgian has announced a provisional 34-man squad that features a number of uncapped players, including in-form Cape Town City duo Terrence Mashego and Mduduzi Mdantsane.

The provisional Bafana Bafana squad for next month’s qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Supersport United); Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu) Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs) and Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United); Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns); Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs); Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City); Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs); Vusi Sibiya (Baroka); Rushine De Reuk (Mamelodi Sundowns); Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv); Thibang Phete (Belenenses); Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs); Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns); Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United) and Tercious Malepe (AmaZulu)

Midfielders: Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows); Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns); Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses); Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United); Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United) Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates); Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy) and Jesse Donn (SuperSport United)

Forwards: Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns); Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United); Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC); Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM); Luther Singh (FC Copenhagen); Percy Tau (Al Ahly); Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates); Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City) & Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates)

Bafana Bafana will travel to Ethiopia on 9 October for the first clash between the two nations before welcoming their opponents to the FNB Stadium three days later.-kickoff.