Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a provisional 34-man squad ahead of next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia

21 Sep, 2021 - 14:09 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

South Africa are set to resume their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign during the October international break with a highly-anticipated double-header against Group G rivals Ethiopia.

Broos’ side currently sit atop the log standings after recording a draw against neighbours Zimbabwe in Harare in their opening match, before taking all three points at home following a 1-0 win over Ghana.

Ahead of next month’s encounters, the Belgian has announced a provisional 34-man squad that features a number of uncapped players, including in-form Cape Town City duo Terrence Mashego and Mduduzi Mdantsane.

The provisional Bafana Bafana squad for next month’s qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Supersport United); Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu) Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs) and Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United); Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns); Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs); Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City); Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs); Vusi Sibiya (Baroka); Rushine De Reuk (Mamelodi Sundowns); Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv); Thibang Phete (Belenenses); Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs); Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns); Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United) and Tercious Malepe (AmaZulu)

Midfielders: Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows); Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns); Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses); Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United); Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United) Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates); Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy) and Jesse Donn (SuperSport United)

Forwards: Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns); Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United); Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC); Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM); Luther Singh (FC Copenhagen); Percy Tau (Al Ahly); Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates); Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City) & Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates)

Bafana Bafana will travel to Ethiopia on 9 October for the first clash between the two nations before welcoming their opponents to the FNB Stadium three days later.-kickoff.

