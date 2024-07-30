Baines Junior Primary School’s storeroom damaged by fire, estimated loss of US$1 000

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

BULAWAYO’S Baines Junior Primary School in Northend suburb had its storeroom catching fire due to a suspected electrical fault on Monday.

The blaze destroyed old furniture valued at approximately US$1 000.

The Chronicle visited the site and spoke with the school head, Mrs Buhle Koffi, who praised the fire brigade for their swift response and effective management of the inferno.

She explained that the fire was contained within the storeroom and did not spread elsewhere because the buildings are constructed to prevent flames from escaping to other rooms.

“The fire destroyed our old furniture and other items which we had kept in our storeroom. The estimated value of the lost property is around US$1 000. It started around 4:00 PM, and those who were nearby reported hearing a popping sound, suggesting an electrical fault. Fortunately, the buildings are designed so that if a fire starts in one room, it won’t spread to others due to the concrete ceilings,” she said.

“I would like to commend the fire brigade for their swift response to the fire. From the moment we reported it, they arrived in under five minutes and had the blaze under control within ten minutes. This was truly remarkable service and highly commendable. The empty paint buckets in the storeroom had unfortunately worsened the fire,” she said.