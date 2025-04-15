Baldmin Bulawayo Half Marathon registration deadline extended

Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

ORGANISERS of the Baldmin Bulawayo Half Marathon have extended the registration deadline to Friday, April 18, in a final push to encourage more athletes to sign up for the eagerly awaited event.

The race is set for Saturday, April 19, 2025, at White City Stadium, marking a much anticipated return after a long hiatus since its last sponsorship by Coca-Cola in 2005.

Once one of Zimbabwe’s premier running events, the Baldmin Bulawayo Half Marathon boasts a rich legacy and is renowned for its scenic course that winds through Bulawayo’s western suburbs.

The race has traditionally attracted both local and international athletes, and this year’s edition is expected to reignite that vibrant spirit.

Veteran administrator Themba Mhlophe, who is leading the organising committee, confirmed the extension and the reasoning behind it.

“We have extended the registration deadline to April 18, which is just a day before the event. We are hoping that by then, most athletes will have registered and that is when they will receive their running vests,” Mhlophe said.

“We are excited to be hosting this iconic event, which holds significant importance for the city of Bulawayo.”

He stressed the broader impact of the race, particularly in reviving the city’s sporting culture after years without this marquee event.

“This marathon is more than just a race; it’s a chance to bring the community together, to inspire people to live healthier lives and to showcase Bulawayo’s rich sporting heritage. The city has always been a hub for athletic talent, and this event will once again bring that spirit to the forefront,” said Mhlophe.

He admitted initial registration numbers had been slow, but expressed optimism following a recent uptick in interest.

“We understand that people often wait until the last moment to commit, but we have seen a positive shift in momentum recently. The community is coming on board, and we are confident that the final registrations will meet our expectations. With the extended deadline, we hope to see even more participants eager to take part in this historic event,” Mhlophe said.

Registration for the race opened on January 15, 2025.

Participants can collect their race numbers from April 16 to 18 at White City Stadium between 09:00 and 17:00, or on race day from 05:00 to 06:00. Athletes will receive confirmation of their race number via email or SMS, and are reminded to ensure their contact information is accurate. When collecting race packs, athletes must present proof of identity and confirmation of registration. Those collecting on behalf of others will also need to provide identification. The event features three race categories: the 21km, 10km and five kilometre races, with an entry fee of US$15. Beyond the competition, the marathon promotes fitness, community spirit and support for local causes. Organisers are confident it will be a thrilling and unifying day for participants and spectators alike.

Meanwhile, another exciting event is set to take place at White City Stadium in July. The “Queens with Wigs” track and field meet, an all-female competition, is scheduled for July 5. The entry fee for that event is US$2. It will feature a variety of races, including the 3 000m, 100m hurdles, 100m, 50m, 1 500m, 4×100m relay, 400m, 800m and 200m. Field events include the long jump, high jump, triple jump, shot put, discus and javelin.