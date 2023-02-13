Ballance blow. . . Motie’s bowling display puts West Indies in control

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE had a terrible opening day of the second Test cricket encounter against West Indies which saw the visitors leading by 18 runs at stumps after Gudakesh Motie had put the Windies in command with an excellent bowling display at Queens Sports Club yesterday.

Motie recorded figures of 7/37 in 14.5 overs, his best in this format of the game to wipe out Zimbabwe for 115 runs in 40.5 overs. At the close of day one’s play last night, West Indies were on 133-4 in 41 overs.

Zimbabwe, who suffered a blow when Gary Ballance, scorer of an unbeaten 137 in his debut appearance for the country of his birth was withdrawn because of a migraine headache, his place in the playing 11 taken by Milton Shumba.

It took West Indies a little bit over lunch to bowl out Zimbabwe as Motie registered his best bowling figures in Test cricket and take control of the proceedings early on.

In a series that has not been short of records, Motie’s figures became the best Windies bowling return against Zimbabwe and his career best with his previous being 4/50 which came in the last match against the Chevrons at the same venue which concluded in a draw last Wednesday.

The other wickets were taken by the fast bowling pair of Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph who took two and one wicket respectively to bowl out the hosts to a relatively low first innings total.

Innocent Kaia’s 38 runs was the highest score for Zimbabwe followed by an unbeaten 23 runs from Donald Tiripano. Captain Craig Ervine scored 22 runs while Chamunorwa Chibhabha made 10 runs to be the only batters to cross double figures for the Chevrons.

Leg spinner Brandon Mavuta once again came to the party for Zimbabwe as he took two wickets for 24 runs in 10 overs, one of his overs being a maiden. Left arm spinner Wellington Masakadza took one wicket for 32 runs in 12 overs, three of his overs not costing any runs. The other wicket to fall was a run out.

Raymon Reifer finished with the highest score of the day after he made 53 runs for West Indies. Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored 36 runs and Jermaine Blackwood contributed 22 runs.

After having five debutants in the first Test last week, Zimbabwe had another one for this match with fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga earning his cap. Chivanga has so far conceded 28 runs in the six overs he has bowled.

Play heads into day two this morning with Zimbabwe looking forward to tighten screws on the Windies to make sure they do not take a huge first innings lead. – @brandon_malvin