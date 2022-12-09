Ballance leaves Yorkshire

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE born former England batsman, Gary Ballance has left English team, Yorkshire County Cricket Club, which has created the possibility of the player turning out for the country of his birth soon.

In a statement released by the English side yesterday, the decision to part ways was a mutual agreement between the two parties after Ballance requested to have his contract terminated.

Ballance’s contract was running until 2024. As part of the conditions for the deal termination, the player has agreed not to play for another County Championship team in the 2023 season.

The former Peterhouse Boys’ School pupil who is being targeted by Zimbabwe Cricket in international cricket, said it has been an honour to play for one of the top counties in English Cricket and the decision to leave came after consultations with his family.

“It has been a privilege to play for this great club. On a personal level, I have gone through a challenging period and after much discussion I decided, together with my family, that it would be right to make a change. I asked the club if it was willing to release me from my contract, and I am grateful for its understanding as we have reached agreement,” he said.

Yorkshire Cricket managing director, Darren Gough said they are saddened by the departure of Ballance from the club but wished him well in his future endeavours.

“We are sad to see Gary go, but he leaves with our best wishes. He has been a mainstay of our side for many years and a superb batsman. As a club, we recognise that the last 18 months have been difficult for Gary, for numerous reasons, and the most important thing for him is to get better and play again.

“He felt he could not do this at Headingley and we agreed to his request reluctantly, knowing that it was the right decision for him personally,” said Gough.

Ballance who represented Zimbabwe in cricket at various age levels, including at the U19 level before he moved to England in 2006, is expected to join the Chevrons camp.

“The support Yorkshire has given me off the pitch over the past year has been fantastic and I am appreciative of the Club’s help, but I hope that my decision will mean that my career can have a fresh start,” said Ballance.

Ballance played 23 Tests for England scoring four hundreds and has an average of 37.45, and also 16 ODIs, scoring two 50s at an average of 21.21.—– @brandon_malvin